Iraq’s CF pushes alternatives as new PM candidates emerge

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF), the largest bloc in the country's 329-seat parliament, decided to keep the meeting to select a candidate to the premiership open until tomorrow evening, a source told Shafaq News on Friday.

“Disagreement between State of Law Coalition leader Nouri Al-Maliki and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, along with their respective nominees, has blocked consensus,” shifting focus toward alternative options, including a compromise figure with government experience or a neutral profile not tied to any contentious bloc.

According to the source, names raised during the meeting included former Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi, politician Adnan Al-Zurfi, and former minister Mohammed Sahib Al-Daraji. “These candidates will be considered alongside previously proposed names, including Al-Maliki, Al-Sudani, and Basim Al-Badri, with the possibility of additional nominees.”

“Domestic and international pressure is mounting to finalize the government formation, alongside reported vetoes against some canfdidates,” he stated.

The CF failed again today to agree on a nominee for prime minister and postponed its meeting to April 25.