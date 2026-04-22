Iraq’s CF to resolve PM nomination dispute ahead of deadline

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Leaders of Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), the largest bloc in parliament, are set to meet to resolve the mechanism for selecting a prime ministerial nominee, an Iraqi lawmaker told Shafaq News.

MP Amer Al-Fayez, head of the Tasmeem Alliance within the CF, said that the discussions will focus on reaching a compromise formula that reconciles the two main approaches for selecting the candidate.

No candidate has withdrawn so far, Al-Fayez added, noting that if agreement on a mechanism is not reached, contenders may be put forward individually for a vote within the Framework, including a compromise option. “If consensus proves difficult, the meeting could be postponed.”

The Framework, with about 162 of parliament’s 329 seats, has failed to agree on a nominee in two previous meetings held on April 18 and 20, initially delaying the decision to today before postponing it again to Friday, April 24.

Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing system, the presidency is held by a Kurd, the premiership by a Shiite, and the speakership by a Sunni Arab. Parliament elected Nizar Amedi as president on April 11, initiating the process to nominate a prime minister. The CF has 15 days to present its candidate, after which the nominee has 30 days to form a government and secure parliamentary confidence under Article 76 of the constitution.

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