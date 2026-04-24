Human touch over laser: Erbil artisan keeps gold craftsmanship authentic

Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil’s gold market carries a quiet glow, where rows of small shops showcase a long tradition of craftsmanship developed over generations. Inside one workshop, Yahya Arbili works carefully, shaping metal into pieces defined by Arabic calligraphy.

Arbili is more than a traditional goldsmith; he blends goldsmithing and calligraphy to create handmade pieces that deliver a human touch rather than machine precision.

Speaking to Shafaq News, he explained that each piece begins “from zero” using simple tools. “The first stage starts by writing the requested text by hand,” he continued, pointing out that the script depends on the customer’s preferred style before being transferred onto a sheet of gold.

Precision remains essential throughout the process. The following stage involves piercing work with a manual saw, following the curves of the letters cut from the gold. The work demands patience and calm and concludes with polishing that completes the final shine.

Despite the spread of electronic devices and laser machines in goldsmithing, Arbili relies entirely on manual work. He believes machines diminish the artistic value of the craft. “I do not use electronic devices,” he maintains, adding that handmade work helps preserve authenticity.

This type of work appeals to a specific group rather than a broad market. Most of his clients are “intellectuals and people interested in the arts,” who understand the value of handmade work and the beauty of Arabic calligraphy.

Prices vary depending on the weight of the gold, with Arbili estimating they usually charge “$200 or more” for manual work, with most pieces weighing between one and two mithqals, or 5 to 10 grams.

Arbili sustains his work from his small workshop in Erbil, preserving a traditional craft that merges material value with artistic expression. For him, the true worth of gold lies not only in its price, but in the skill, patience, and creativity used to shape it.

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