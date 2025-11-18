Iraq security brief: Counterterror arrests, drug trafficker detained, fraud ring dismantled

2025-11-18T21:12:17+00:00

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on November 18, 2025.

- Drug Trafficker Arrested after Armed Clash (Babil)

A source in Babil said security forces arrested a dangerous drug dealer wanted for multiple cases. The arrest followed heavy clashes between the suspect and the security units.

- Fraud Ring Dismantled, Counterfeit Cash Seized (Baghdad)

A source told Shafaq News that security forces arrested two members of a fraud and scam network in central Baghdad. The suspects were found carrying counterfeit money.

- Counterterror Units Capture Two Militants, Launch Wide Operations (Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kirkuk, Diyala)

Iraq’s Counterterrorism Service said it detained two terrorists in al-Sulaymaniyah in coordination with the provincial counterterror directorate. Operations included raids on ISIS hideouts in Kirkuk’s Khassa Valley, the Zagaiton Valley, and the Hamrin mountain range in Diyala.

- Death Sentence Issued for Murder Convict (Najaf)

Najaf’s Criminal Court issued a death sentence by hanging against a man convicted of killing a young man in his twenties and throwing his body into the Euphrates River south of the city.

