Iraq security brief: Baghdad council member assassinated, police officer killed in crash

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on October 15, 2025.

- Baghdad Council Member Assassinated (Baghdad)

Safaa al-Hijazi, a Baghdad Provincial Council member from the Al-Siyada (Sovereignty) Alliance, was killed.

- Senior Police Officer Dies in Road Accident (Dhi Qar)

A police colonel died and two others were injured in a collision near the western entrance of Al-Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar province. Both vehicles were carrying Interior Ministry personnel.

- Armed Dispute Kills One, Injures Family (Najaf)

One person was killed and three family members, including two children, were injured in a shootout between neighbors in Al-Qadisiyah subdistrict of Najaf. The dispute began after livestock entered a neighbor’s farmland. Security forces cordoned off the area and pursued the suspect, who fled the scene.

- Family Dispute Turns Deadly (Diyala)

A man died and his son wounded when a family dispute escalated into gunfire in Al-Khalis district, north of Baqubah. Police reported that the altercation between two families resulted in the fatal shooting.

- Security Officer Injured in Shooting (Maysan)

A federal police officer was shot inside a camp in central Maysan. The source of the bullet was not immediately known, and authorities have opened an investigation.

- Peshmerga Member Commits Suicide (Al-Sulaymaniyah)

Police spokesperson Major Sorkot Ahmed reported that a Civil Defense unit member took his own life with his personal weapon during duty hours. Investigators confirmed it was a suicide, though the motive remains under review.