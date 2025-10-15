Al-Siyada member killed in Baghdad

Shafaq News – Baghdad

A Baghdad Provincial Council member was killed early Wednesday, according to lawmaker Aisha Ghazal al-Masari, who identified the victim as Safaa al-Hijazi of the Al-Siyada (Sovereignty) Alliance.

In a statement, al-Masari said al-Hijazi was “killed by the hands of treachery and betrayal, in a cowardly act that revives the dark days of political assassinations Iraqis believed were long behind them.” She warned that the return of such incidents “rings alarm bells for Baghdad’s security after a period of calm and stability.”

Iraqi security authorities have not yet commented on the circumstances of the killing.

The Sovereignty Alliance, led by Sunni politician and businessman Khamis al-Khanjar, is one of Iraq’s main Sunni political blocs.

The killing comes as parties intensify their activities ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11.