Iraq security brief: Baath cells dismantled, shootings injure several

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on October 12, 2025.

- INSS Dismantles Baath Networks Nationwide (Baghdad)

Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) dissolved clandestine cells linked to remnants of the outlawed Baath Party following a three-month intelligence operation spanning 14 provinces. The agency said 135 suspects were arrested under judicial warrants.

- Armed Disputes Injure Three (Baghdad)

Three people were injured in two separate shootings in Baghdad. A source said one man sustained serious injuries after being shot by a relative during a quarrel. In another incident in Al-Qadisiyah neighborhood, south of the capital, a brawl between several individuals escalated into gunfire, wounding two people.

- Fatal Clash Over Social Media Post (Al-Muthanna)

A man was killed and four others were wounded during a gunfight sparked by a Facebook comment in Al-Muthanna province. A security source reported that two of the injured remain in critical condition.

- Police Capture Motorcycle Theft Gang (Baghdad)

Baghdad’s Anti-Crime Department arrested a group specialized in stealing commercial motorcycles in Al-Rusafa district.

- Escaped Detainee Re-Arrested (Saladin)

Police in Samarra, Saladin province, recaptured a detainee who had escaped from custody hours earlier. Security officials denied online claims that the fugitive was a dangerous criminal, saying he was wanted under Article 456 of the Penal Code on fraud charges.

- Accidental Shootings Injure Two (Nineveh)

Two men were injured in separate incidents while cleaning their weapons in Nineveh province. A 54-year-old civilian in Khanasour near Sinjar and a 45-year-old police officer in Al-Quds neighborhood of Mosul were both hospitalized.