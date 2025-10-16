Iraq security brief: MP office attack, multiple killings

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on October 16, 2025.

- Gunman Kills Woman (Kirkuk)

A 32-year-old woman was shot dead inside her house in Aden neighborhood, central Kirkuk. Security sources confirmed that the perpetrator has been identified, and investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the crime.

- Notorious Criminal Captured (Kirkuk)

Kirkuk police arrested a high-profile suspect with a long record of theft, assault, and drug-related crimes during a joint operation with the Iraqi army.

- Woman Shot Dead by Husband (Baghdad)

A woman was killed by a bullet fired from her husband’s weapon in Al-Mahmoudiya district, south of Baghdad. The husband claimed the shooting was accidental while cleaning his gun, but witnesses reported hearing an argument beforehand.

- Man Torches Lawmaker’s Campaign Office (Nineveh)

Unknown attackers set fire to the campaign office of Iraqi MP Mahma Ali Agha in Sinjar, destroying posters and banners. The office described the assailants as driven by “ISIS-like ideology”.

- Police Arrest Impostor General (Karbala)

The Interior Ministry announced the arrest of a man impersonating a general in Karbala. Ministry Spokesman Miqdad Miri said the suspect, a former employee dismissed in 2007, was found in possession of weapons, forged badges, and military uniforms bearing various ranks.