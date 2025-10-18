Iraq security brief: Robbery, arrests, and deadly crash

2025-10-18T21:38:48+00:00

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on October 18, 2025.

- Armed Robbery at Salary Distribution Point (Baghdad)

Unidentified gunmen carried out an armed robbery targeting a government salary distribution outlet in Baghdad’s al-Yarmouk district. A police source told Shafaq News that the assailants seized 45 million Iraqi dinars ($35,000) before fleeing the scene.

- Man Kills Cousin over Family Dispute (Wasit)

Police in Wasit arrested a man accused of killing his cousin inside his home in al-Suwayrah district following a family quarrel. The suspect used a firearm in the attack, police said, adding that an investigation is underway to determine further details.

- Car Theft Gang Arrested (Najaf)

Anti-crime units in Najaf arrested a gang that specialized in breaking car windows and stealing valuables from parked vehicles. Police said the suspects confessed to multiple thefts, including stealing about $80,000 from a vehicle after shattering its glass.

- Two Women Killed in Traffic Accident (Kirkuk)

Two women were killed and three others injured when a vehicle overturned on al-Manzila Road in al-Hawija district, southwest of Kirkuk. A police source told Shafaq News that the victims were members of the same family from Mosul who were traveling to a rural area when the driver lost control due to speeding.

- Major Blackmail Network Dismantled (Najaf)

Security forces in Najaf dismantled what officials described as the largest blackmail network operating in the province. A security source told Shafaq News that the Iraqi National Security Service conducted a targeted operation leading to the arrest of a lawyer and his wife, a government employee, who were running the extortion ring.

The network allegedly targeted local officials and public employees.

