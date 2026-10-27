Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's parliament held a meeting with police commanders from provinces outside the Kurdistan Region on Tuesday to discuss plans to transfer internal security responsibilities to local police, lawmaker Ali Nuhair told Shafaq News.

Nuhair, a member of parliament's Security and Defense Committee, said discussions focused on coordinating the handover with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), the Iraqi National Intelligence Service, Military Intelligence and the National Security Service.

The proposed arrangements include establishing a joint operations room before transferring responsibilities, reviewing information on residents and local areas, and assessing security needs, particularly near the Syrian border.

The meeting also addressed drug trafficking, broader security challenges and the treatment of protesters.