Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi on Tuesday pledged zero tolerance for corruption and abuse of power, stressing that bringing all weapons under state control was a national priority.

He made the remarks while chairing a meeting hosted by the Parliamentary Committee on Regions, Governorates, Planning, Government Program and Endowments, attended by provincial police chiefs. The meeting focused on proposed amendments to the Law of Governorates Not Organized in a Region and the reorganization of powers.

He also called for stronger security preparedness and urged security agencies to handle security matters in the provinces efficiently and with professional independence. He stressed the need to end overlapping jurisdictions and prevent agencies from exceeding their authority.

Al-Halbousi further emphasized that combating corruption within security institutions and holding those involved in extortion, abuse of authority, and misuse of power accountable were non-negotiable priorities.

Security powers, he added, exist to protect citizens and enforce the law, not to violate their rights or exploit positions of responsibility.