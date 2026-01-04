Iraq commends Soleimani’s contribution to counter-terrorism

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s presidencies on Sunday urged unity, stability, and the timely formation of a new government during a memorial marking the sixth anniversary of the US airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) deputy chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis near Baghdad International Airport.

At the ceremony, President Abdul Latif Rashid and newly elected Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi reflected on the sacrifices of Iraq’s security forces, noting their crucial role in shaping the country’s security and democratic progress. Rashid also acknowledged Al-Muhandis’ “heroic stances” at the forefront of the fight against terrorism, further recognizing Soleimani’s support for Iraq.

In turn, Al-Halbousi observed that the anniversary “carries lessons in sacrifice and paved the way for a new phase of progress,” stressing the importance of national unity and prioritizing Iraq’s broader interests.

Both leaders welcomed the successful 2025 parliamentary elections, underlining that Iraq now faces major national priorities, including forming an inclusive government capable of meeting citizens’ expectations.

Read more: Iraq begins 90-day countdown to form government as political fault lines re-emerge