Middle East will be shaped by peoples' will, not Netanyahu's: Iranian Ambassador

Shafaq News/ Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadiq, stated, on Wednesday, that the "new Middle East" will be built on the will of the region's peoples, not the desires of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During a speech at the commemoration of the "fifth anniversary of the martyrdom of leaders Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and their comrades" in Baghdad, the Iranian ambassador emphasized that "the peoples of the region demand the elimination of the Zionist entity [Israel]," asserting that "any settlement with this regime is a strategic mistake and a stab in the side of the Palestinian people."

Al-Sadiq added, "We believe in peace and security in Syria and defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We also call for the end of the Zionist entity's occupation of Syrian lands to form an inclusive government representing all components of the Syrian people."

"Iran seeks peace, security, and stability for the region, especially for neighboring countries."

The commemoration was held to mark the anniversary of the assassination of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis at Baghdad International Airport in early 2020, following a US airstrike near the airport.