Iraq executes killer of Mohammed Baqir Al-Sadr

Iraq executes killer of Mohammed Baqir Al-Sadr
2026-02-09T09:59:03+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has carried out the death sentence against Saadoun Sabri Al-Qaisi, convicted of crimes against humanity, including the killing of prominent Shiite cleric Mohammed Baqir Al-Sadr, the National Security Service announced on Monday.

In a statement, the agency said the execution of Al-Qaisi, also convicted of killing scholars from the Al-Hakim family and other civilians, followed the completion of all judicial procedures and investigations and intelligence follow-up.

Al-Sadr ranks among the most influential Shiite religious, intellectual, and political figures in modern history. He founded the Islamic Dawa Party and emerged as a leading opponent of the regime of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein.

In January 2025, a security source revealed to Shafaq News that Al-Qaisi, born in 1947 and a senior official under the former Baathist regime, personally transported Al-Sadr and his sister, Bint al-Huda, to an area now known as Bismayah, south of Baghdad, where he executed them in 1980 with the assistance of Adel Ibrahim Al-Athami. Al-Qaisi fled to Syria after the regime’s collapse in 2003, adopted the alias “Hajj Saleh,” and later returned to Iraq, settling in Erbil on February 26, 2023.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon