Iraq sentences ISIS militant to death for armed assaults

Shafaq News – Baghdad

An Iraqi criminal court on Monday sentenced a member of the Islamic State (ISIS) to death for his involvement in armed attacks against security forces in al-Anbar province during 2014.

In a statement, the Supreme Judicial Council announced that the al-Karkh Criminal Court in Baghdad convicted the militant under Iraq’s Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005, for participating in coordinated assaults in the border district of al-Qaim.

Iraq continues to pursue remnants of ISIS, which ruled large parts of the country from 2014 to 2017 before its defeat. Earlier this month, Iraqi forces captured a senior commander in Kirkuk accused of attacks on security forces and civilians. Airstrikes in Wadi al-Shay, also in Kirkuk, killed three militants, while raids across several provinces led to the arrest of ten members, including two women.

