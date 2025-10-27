Iraq Security Briefing: Bodyguard killing, life sentences, and election fraud

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of major security and crime developments across Iraq on Monday, October 27, 2025.

- Bodyguard Found Dead (Kirkuk)

A bodyguard for MP Mehdi Taqi al-Amirli was found dead inside his home in central Kirkuk, a security source told Shafaq News. Preliminary findings suggest a criminal, not terrorist, incident, though the motive remains unclear.

- Life Sentences for Leaking Sensitive Information (Baghdad)

Iraq’s judiciary sentenced two individuals to life imprisonment for leaking classified information, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said. They caught the suspects attempting to share confidential files. Their case was referred to court, which issued the verdict.

- Bomb Disposal Officer Killed (Basra)

A bomb disposal officer was killed when a landmine exploded during a clearance mission in southern Basra.

- Officer and Brother Arrested Over Killing (Baghdad / Saladin)

Security forces arrested a lieutenant from the Interior Ministry’s Health Affairs Directorate and his pharmacist brother for killing a young man in northern Baghdad on October 24, following a personal dispute. Both men confessed.

- Court Rulings: Execution and Embezzlement (Baghdad)

Baghdad’s criminal courts issued two rulings on Monday: a death Sentence for an ISIS member convicted of armed attacks in al-Anbar in 2014, and a two-year sentence for a Traffic Directorate employee who was found guilty of embezzling public funds by falsifying fine receipts and underreporting collections.

- Election Fraud Convictions (Baghdad)

The al-Adhamiya Misdemeanor Court sentenced four individuals to six months in prison for buying voter cards.

- Accidental Shooting Confession (Kirkuk)

A detainee confessed to accidentally killing his friend inside an office in central Kirkuk, after forensic reports ruled out suicide. Three individuals were detained for questioning, and one admitted the weapon discharged unintentionally.