Shafaq News- Al-Diwaniyah

Iraq's National Security Service (INSS) announced on Friday that it had dismantled a drug trafficking network in Al-Diwaniyah province, arresting 31 suspects and seizing crystal methamphetamine, narcotic pills and drug paraphernalia.

In a statement, the agency said the seized materials weighed approximately one kilogram in total.

The operation followed surveillance of the suspects' movements and locations, leading to their arrests under judicial warrants, the agency said.

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