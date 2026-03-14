Drones and missile debris strike Iraq’s Babil and Diyala

Shafaq News- Babil/ Diyala

A drone and missile debris landed in Iraq’s Babil and Diyala provinces, causing no injuries or damage, security sources told Shafaq News on Saturday.

In Babil, an unidentified drone came down in an empty area in Al-Talia, south of the province. In Diyala, fragments of a ballistic missile struck the garden of a house in Kishkin, on the outskirts of Al-Khalis northwest of the province.

Iraqi authorities have yet to respond to the incidents.

Since the US-Israeli war against Iran began on February 28, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have faced repeated drone and rocket attacks linked to Iran-aligned armed factions. Earlier today, an assault on the US Embassy in Baghdad damaged a satellite communications system inside the diplomatic compound, though no casualties were reported.