‘’Mystery’’ drones destroyed in Iraq’s Diyala and Babil

Shafaq News- Diyala/ Babil

Iraqi security forces handled two separate drone incidents in Diyala and Babil provinces, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

In Diyala, a “mysterious” drone crashed into farmland in the village of Al-Ameriyah, northwest of the province. Disposal teams from the Directorate of Counter-Explosives later detonated the device, with no casualties or material damage reported.

Meanwhile in Babil, police forces seized a drone prepared for launch in the Al-Jilawiyeen area, near the Technical Institute in Al-Mahawil district. The device was subsequently detonated remotely, with no damage recorded.

No suspects have been detained in connection with the incidents.