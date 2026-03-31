‘’Mystery’’ drones destroyed in Iraq’s Diyala and Babil

‘’Mystery’’ drones destroyed in Iraq’s Diyala and Babil
2026-03-31T06:20:12+00:00

Shafaq News- Diyala/ Babil

Iraqi security forces handled two separate drone incidents in Diyala and Babil provinces, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

In Diyala, a “mysterious” drone crashed into farmland in the village of Al-Ameriyah, northwest of the province. Disposal teams from the Directorate of Counter-Explosives later detonated the device, with no casualties or material damage reported.

Meanwhile in Babil, police forces seized a drone prepared for launch in the Al-Jilawiyeen area, near the Technical Institute in Al-Mahawil district. The device was subsequently detonated remotely, with no damage recorded.

No suspects have been detained in connection with the incidents.

‘’Mystery’’ drones destroyed in Iraq’s Diyala and Babil
‘’Mystery’’ drones destroyed in Iraq’s Diyala and Babil
‘’Mystery’’ drones destroyed in Iraq’s Diyala and Babil
‘’Mystery’’ drones destroyed in Iraq’s Diyala and Babil

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