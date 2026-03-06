Drone, rocket attacks hit multiple bases across Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Basra

Iraqi security forces intercepted drones and rockets targeting military facilities across the country on Friday, as a wave of attacks linked to escalating regional tensions struck several provinces.

In Basra, security forces shot down two drones near a vital facility at around 3:30 pm, according to Lt. Gen. Saad Maan, head of Iraq’s Security Media Cell. Specialized teams neutralized the drones without causing damage or casualties.

Earlier, a separate drone fell in an open area inside the perimeter of Basra International Airport near the air cargo building, a security source said, adding that no injuries or material losses were reported.

A facility belonging to the foreign oil services company Baker Hughes in the Burjessia area west of Basra was also targeted, though details of the attack remain unclear.

In Baghdad, air defenses intercepted two drones approaching Victoria Base at Baghdad International Airport. Security sources said the base was also targeted by two rockets, which were diverted by the C-RAM defense system, preventing casualties. Security forces later launched a search operation for the rocket launch site.

Further north, Taji base was struck by three rockets fired from an area east of Baghdad, according to preliminary security reports.

The incidents come as Iraq faces a surge in drone and rocket attacks amid the widening confrontation between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other.

Iran-aligned Iraqi factions operating under the banner of the Islamic Resistance have claimed dozens of attacks on what they describe as US bases in Iraq and the region since the escalation began.

The regional conflict erupted after US and Israeli strikes inside Iran late last month, which killed senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran on Israeli targets and US interests across the Middle East.