Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Defense Minister Nayef Al-Shammari on Tuesday ordered all military units stationed in cities to prepare for withdrawal ahead of transferring security responsibilities to Interior Ministry forces.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Major General Yahya Rasool said the transition would be coordinated with the relevant authorities to ensure continued protection of civilians, adding that Al-Shammari had also directed military units to intensify training and enhance combat readiness.

Baghdad has pursued a gradual transfer of internal security duties to the Interior Ministry and local police since army units and military formations assumed expanded responsibilities in several provinces following ISIS’s territorial advances in 2014.

In September, Senior Deputy Interior Minister Hussein Al-Awadi outlined plans to complete the nationwide handover by the end of 2026, with preparations underway in Al-Anbar, Nineveh, and Baghdad.