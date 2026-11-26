Shafaq News- Baghdad

A Pakistani national was arrested in southern Baghdad with 11 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The arrest followed an ambush set up by security forces at the Al-Masafi intersection in the Al-Dora district. The suspect's identity was not disclosed.

Earlier this month, Iraqi security forces detained three international drug traffickers and seized five kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in two separate operations in Baghdad.

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