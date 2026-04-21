Babil police open investigation into shooting of activist Dhargham Majid

Shafaq News- Babil

Babil's police command launched an urgent investigation and formed inquiry committees following the shooting of civil activist Dhargham Majid.

The incident took place in the Al-Hussein neighborhood of Al-Hamza Al-Gharbi district, where gunmen opened fire on a grocery store, wounding both the shop owner and Majid, who was shot in his left leg. It remains unclear whether Majid was the intended target of the attack or whether he was caught in indiscriminate gunfire; however, Majid told investigators that two unidentified men entered the shop and fired directly at him before fleeing the scene. He was transferred to the hospital for treatment, where his condition has since stabilized.

Police confirmed the investigation is proceeding under judicial oversight, stressing that security forces are handling the case firmly and that all efforts are focused on uncovering the full circumstances of the attack and bringing those responsible to justice as swiftly as possible.