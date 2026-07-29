Americans urged to avoid Iraq due to security threats

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

The US Mission in Iraq on Wednesday urged American citizens to remain on high alert, warning of possible missile, drone, and rocket activity after attacks launched from Iraqi territory by "Iran-aligned terrorist militia groups."

In a security alert, the mission advised US citizens to be prepared for possible travel disruptions or sudden airspace closures.

The mission also reiterated the US State Department's Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisory for Iraq, citing terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil unrest, and Washington's limited ability to provide emergency assistance to its citizens in the country.

تحذير أمني: البعثة الأمريكية في العراق – 28 يوليو/تموز 2026الحدث: نشاط للطائرات المسيّرة والصواريخ في العراقشنت جماعات الميليشيات الإرهابية المتحالفة مع إيران هجمات انطلاقًا من الأراضي العراقية استهدفت أهدافًا داخل العراق وفي المنطقة، مما يشكل مخاطر جسيمة على السلامة العامة.… pic.twitter.com/cSjmU5BokL — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) July 29, 2026

The alert came hours after US-Saudi airstrikes targeted headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-sanctioned umbrella of predominantly Shiite armed factions, in several Iraqi provinces. The PMF condemned the strikes as "terrorist" attacks, saying at least 20 members were killed and 32 others wounded.

Following the strikes, Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali Al-Zaidi ordered an emergency meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security to discuss the security developments. The government has yet to announce the meeting's outcomes.