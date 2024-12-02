EXCLUSIVE: Factions' movement on Syrian border is "Facebook rumors,” says Iraqi Interior Ministry

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior denied reports of armed factions moving along the Syrian border, calling the news "Facebook rumors."

The ministry's statement comes as Syria witnesses intensified conflict, particularly in the Aleppo countryside. Clashes erupted on Nov. 27 between opposition armed factions and government forces.

The ministry's spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Miqdad Miri, responded to a question from Shafaq News correspondent during a press conference in Baghdad about a Reuters report on armed “Iranian-backed” factions crossing from Iraq into Syria.

“These reports are baseless rhetoric circulating on Facebook,” Miri said, stressing that “no movement had been recorded along the border.”

Earlier, Reuters cited two Syrian military sources who claimed that “Iranian-backed” factions had entered Syria from Iraq to assist Syrian forces in fighting.

“Dozens of Iran-aligned Iraqi Hashd al Shaabi fighters from Iraq also crossed into Syria through a military route near Al Bukamal crossing,” a senior Syrian army source told Reuters.

"These are fresh reinforcements being sent to aid our comrades on the front lines in the north," the officer added, affirming that the groups included Iraq's Kata'ib Hezbollah and Fatemiyoun.

Additionally, Israeli media quoted a political source saying “Iran had started sending troops to Syria to support President Bashar al-Assad against armed groups that launched a surprise attack in Aleppo and Idlib.”