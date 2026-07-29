Baghdad gold holds firm while Erbil ticks higher

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Wednesday, gold prices held steady in Baghdad while edging higher in Erbil, hovering around 850,000 IQD per mithqal in the capital, according to Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 848,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 844,000 IQD, unchanged from Tuesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 818,000 IQD, with a buying price of 814,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 850,000 and 860,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold for between 820,000 and 830,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 897,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 857,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 734,000 IQD.