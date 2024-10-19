Armed faction supporters storm MBC office in Baghdad over “disrespectful report”

Shafaq News/ Dozens of supporters of armed factions stormed the Saudi MBC station's office in the Al-Jamia neighborhood of Baghdad early Saturday, protesting a television report broadcast by the news group.

Shafaq News correspondent reported, “The protesters deemed the report disrespectful to the leaders of the armed factions and the Axis of Resistance, sparking a wave of anger and condemnation among them."

The Axis of Resistance includes Lebanon's Hezbollah, Iraqi factions, Houthi group Ansarallah, and others, who have pledged to continue defending Gaza, which has been under Israeli attack since October 7.

“The protesters, who raised denunciatory slogans, set fire to the outdoor area and destroyed the building's contents,” a security source affirmed to our agency.

These developments come amid increasing tensions in the region, particularly with the Israeli war which claimed more than 42,500 lives in Palestine and over 2,412 lives in Lebanon.