Palestinian faction: Resistance axis preparing unannounced strikes

Shafaq News/ The Resistance Axis is preparing military surprises against Israel without prior announcement of the nature or timing of operations, a senior Palestinian faction official said on Tuesday.

Abdel Majid Shadid, a central committee member of Fatah al-Intifada, told Shafaq News that the resistance alliance plays a crucial role in supporting the Palestinian cause, with the Houthis being "a backbone of this axis."

"There is ongoing coordination with Hezbollah, and we are confident that they will not abandon the Palestinian people in the face of this genocide," Shadid said.

He emphasized that Hezbollah’s involvement depends on battlefield developments but insisted the group remains committed to the resistance alliance. "Any military action by Hezbollah or other resistance factions will be a field surprise for the Zionist occupation, without a prior official announcement," he added.

Shadid also warned against escalating tensions in southern Lebanon, stating that Hezbollah will not allow Israel to impose a new reality or alter the region’s dynamics.

The official’s announcement came at a time when Israel ramped up its military operations against Gaza on Tuesday, carrying out heavy airstrikes, and killing more than 400 people.

Shadid urged Arab nations and international mediators to take swift action to halt the bloodshed in Gaza.