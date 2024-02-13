Hezbollah's Nasrallah: cease cross-border attacks contingent on Gaza ceasefire

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Hezbollah's leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, declared that the group's cross-border shelling into Israel would only cease when Israel's actions in Gaza stop.

In a televised address, Nasrallah emphasized that diplomatic efforts, including proposals from foreign delegations, seemed to prioritize Israel's security.

Hezbollah, backed by Iran, has engaged in exchanges of fire with the Israeli military along Lebanon's southern border, supporting its ally Hamas in Gaza. Nasrallah asserted that a full ceasefire for Gaza would lead to an end to Hezbollah's attacks on Israel.

Nasrallah also urged residents near the border to refrain from using the internet during Israeli strikes, claiming phones could be exploited. He threatened to displace "two million from the north" in response to Israeli threats.

He concluded, "You expand, we expand. You escalate, we escalate. We have no problem."

Foreign ministers from France, Britain, and other countries visited Lebanon to mediate calm on the border. France presented a written proposal, including a call for Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit to withdraw 10 km from the border.