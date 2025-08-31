Axis of Resistance condemns Israeli strike on Yemen

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Sanaa / Beirut

The Axis of Resistance, an Iran-aligned coalition of armed groups in Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen, condemned Israel’s strike in Sanaa that killed Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahwi and several ministers.

The Iraqi al-Nujaba Movement described the attack as a “declaration of open war on the peoples of the region,” likening it to massacres committed by ISIS. It accused the United States of providing cover and planning for the strike.

Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq called the incident “eternal proof of Western hypocrisy,” arguing that support for Israel exposed Western governments as “complicit in Gaza’s bloodshed.”

Earlier, Lebanese Hezbollah labeled the strike “a new crime” in Israel’s record, placing it alongside attacks on Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iran, while framing it as part of Israel’s broader campaign of aggression across the region.