Houhtis vow deeper strikes into Israel in retaliation for regional attacks

Shafaq News/ Yemen plans to escalate its military campaign in response to Israeli operations across the region, a senior figure aligned with the Houthis (Ansarallah) revealed on Saturday.

Adel Rajeh, a member of the Justice and Development Party’s Central Committee, told Shafaq News that Yemen remains the “most active front supporting Gaza,” frequently launching missiles and drones toward Israeli targets.

“More advanced weapons will soon strike deeper inside Israeli territory in retaliation for attacks on Gaza, Iran, Lebanon, and Syria,” Rajeh warned.

He said that Sanaa has partially imposed an aerial and naval blockade on Israel, complicating its defense strategy, adding that Israeli warships targeted Yemeni ports to disrupt Houthi drone operations.

Rajeh acknowledged a “temporary lull” from other Iran-aligned factions such as Hezbollah and Iraqi factions but asserted they remain active and will soon take more visible action.

“Yemen will play a pivotal role in delivering precise and impactful strikes against the Zionist entity [Israel] using advanced systems,” he declared, positioning the country as a key force in the regional conflict with Israel.