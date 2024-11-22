Iraq warns of “serious” security threats from Israel: Will firmly respond to aggression

Shafaq News/ Iraq is confronting "serious" security threats from Israel, Iraqi government spokesperson Bassem Al-Awadi stated.

Speaking with Sky News Arabia, Al-Awadi said, "Iraq faces serious security threats from Israel amid recent regional military escalations," noting that these threats arise as the Iraqi government works to curb armed factions using Iraq’s territory to target Israel.

Al-Awadi’s remarks follow recent comments by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, who held the Iraqi government responsible for "everything happening on its territory" and emphasized that Tel Aviv has the right to "self-defense," referring to the Iraqi Islamic Resistance (IRI) operations against Israel in support of Gaza and Lebanon. "I sent a letter to the President of the UN Security Council, urging immediate action regarding the activities of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, which are using its territory to attack Israel," Sa'ar pointed out.

In this context, Al-Awadi stressed the need for “strong domestic and international measures” to manage the situation and prevent escalation. He highlighted efforts to strengthen Iraqi security forces and enhance coordination with regional states to address threats, reaffirming Iraq’s commitment to “reducing these factions' influence.”

Regarding Israeli statements, the government spokesperson said, “Israel has invoked Article 51 of the UN Charter, which justifies the use of force in self-defense, claiming Iraqi territory poses a threat and provides grounds for strikes against targets in Iraq.”

However, he confirmed that “the Iraqi government rejects any justification for attacks on its territory under any circumstances,” asserting that the country will respond “firmly” to such aggression.

“Iraq would take all necessary diplomatic and military actions to protect its sovereignty,” Al-Awadi affirmed, warning that continued Israeli threats could lead to greater regional escalation. “The Iraqi government will not allow Iraq's security to be compromised and will continue bolstering its defensive capabilities to confront potential attacks,” he explained.

He also reiterated Iraq's commitment to peaceful solutions for regional crises while maintaining that "the country would adopt a defensive stance if threatened."

In a related development, the Iraqi government requested, on Thursday, an emergency session of the Arab League Council at the permanent representative level to address Israeli threats.

The request, submitted through the Iraqi Permanent Mission to the Arab League, highlighted Israel's threats in its message to the UN Security Council, where it seeks to “expand its aggressive practices in the region, including Iraq.”