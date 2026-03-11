Airstrike kills one, wounds five at PMF site near Iraq-Syria border
Shafaq News- Al-Anbar
An airstrike at 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday targeted a headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) near the border strip in al-Qaim district, west of Al-Anbar province, leaving one person dead and several others wounded, a security source said.
The development comes after similar airstrikes recently targeted PMF positions in Al-Anbar, Diyala, Babil, and Nineveh, causing casualties.