Airstrike kills one, wounds five at PMF site near Iraq-Syria border

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

An airstrike at 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday targeted a headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) near the border strip in al-Qaim district, west of Al-Anbar province, leaving one person dead and several others wounded, a security source said.

The development comes after similar airstrikes recently targeted PMF positions in Al-Anbar, Diyala, Babil, and Nineveh, causing casualties.