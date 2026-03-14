Air defenses down three drones near Baghdad airport

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Air defenses at the diplomatic support center, formerly known as Camp Victory, engaged and shot down three explosive-laden drones on Saturday near Baghdad International Airport, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the drones were intercepted in the vicinity of the US facility and Martyr Mohammed Alaa Air Base, without providing immediate details on damage or casualties.

Earlier today, security forces shot down another drone attempting to approach the logistics support center at the airport.