3.8 million participate in Khamenei’s Najaf procession

Shafaq News- Najaf

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) estimated that about 3.8 million people took part in the funeral procession for late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the city of Najaf on Wednesday, following the conclusion of the rites in the province.

The funeral prayer was held around midday in the courtyard of the Imam Ali bin Abi Taleb shrine, led by Sayyid Muhammad Taqi al-Hakim, an instructor at the Shiite religious seminary in Najaf.

With the farewell prayer completed, the Supreme Leader's body was taken to the city of Karbala, where the procession is scheduled to continue.

The spokesman for the high committee overseeing the procession, Lieutenant General Saad Maan, said that the committee's preliminary estimates pointed to around 4,300 Iraqi and foreign media workers covering the event.