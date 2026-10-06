Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Security forces and a Federal Commission of Integrity team arrested 18 employees, including senior officials and retirees, in a corruption operation at Nasiriyah Municipality on Tuesday, a source at Iraq’s Dhi Qar provincial office told Shafaq News.

The source said security forces raided the homes of several retired employees and detained them at noon, describing the operation as the largest of its kind.

The detainees were arrested under warrants issued by the Nasiriyah Integrity Investigation Court under Article 341 of Iraq’s amended Penal Code No. 111 of 1969.

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