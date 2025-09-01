Shafaq News – Tianjin

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in Tianjin underscored a dramatic shift in global diplomatic dynamics. While civilizational powers such as China, India, Russia, and Turkiye advanced a multipolar vision, the United States stood conspicuously absent—its sovereignty increasingly called into question not by foreign adversaries, but by entrenched domestic interests.

A growing chorus across the Global South asserts its autonomy, even as US foreign policy appears beholden to internal lobbying networks.

American support for Israel exemplifies this dynamic: with $3.8 billion in annual aid, Israel is the largest cumulative recipient of US foreign assistance since World War II—favored not by voter demand, but by powerful lobbying groups. This arrangement has shaped key foreign policy decisions, including US involvement in conflicts like the Iraq War, and its escalating confrontations with Iran, Yemen, South Africa, and the International Criminal Court.

“From Europe to Africa to Asia, perceptions of hypocrisy sharpen: how can America demand accountability from rivals while shielding its ally from scrutiny and genocide?”

Such observations highlight a deeper paradox: despite populist calls to “Make America Great Again”—interpreted as a plea for renewed sovereignty—the US remains entangled in what critics derisively call “Make Israel Great Again,” its foreign policy driven by powerful external interests rather than citizen priorities.

To continue reading, click here