US’s Rubio at ASEAN: Russia, Gaza, and trade tariffs on the table

Shafaq News – Kuala Lumpur

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, where the two discussed possible frameworks for renewed peace efforts in Ukraine.

Rubio described the hour-long meeting as “a new and different approach” to ongoing negotiations. “I wouldn’t characterize it as something that guarantees peace,” he told reporters afterward, “but it’s a concept that I’ll take back to the president.”

The talks come amid mounting frustration in Washington over what officials view as Moscow’s inflexibility. Rubio acknowledged that President Donald Trump has been “disappointed and frustrated that there has not been more flexibility on the Russian side,” referencing remarks the president made earlier in the week.

Rubio added that both sides “shared some ideas about what [a peace roadmap] might look like,” and affirmed Washington’s commitment to “stay involved where we see opportunities to make a difference.”

The US-Russia meeting took place against the backdrop of heightened trade and security tensions. Earlier this week, President Trump threatened to impose punitive tariffs—ranging from 20% to 200%—on more than 20 countries, many in Asia, unless new trade agreements are reached by August 1. Suspended duties on copper and pharmaceutical imports are among those expected to be reimposed with higher rates.

Addressing the matter, Rubio pointed out, “I would say that when all is said and done, many of the countries in Southeast Asia are going to have tariff rates that are actually better than countries in other parts of the world.”

He also emphasized that the United States has no plans to reduce its presence in the region. “We’ve spent decades building these relationships…Not only are we not going to walk away from them, we seek to expand them and build upon them with a part of the world that is essential.”

On a possible Gaza ceasefire, the US top official expressed cautious optimism, stating that the parties were "closer than we've been in quite a while" to reaching a temporary truce.

According to Rubio, Israel and Hamas have reached a preliminary understanding—mediated by Qatar and Egypt—on a 60-day ceasefire that would allow for the resumption of humanitarian aid through international agencies. “It appears that generally the terms have been agreed to, but obviously now you need to have talks about how you implement those terms,” he said.

Rubio is expected to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is attending the summit, though no official confirmation has been provided.