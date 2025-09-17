HRW accuses Israel of forcible displacement in southern Syria

Shafaq News – Beirut

Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned on Wednesday that Israeli forces occupying parts of southern Syria since December 2024 have committed abuses, including forcible displacement, home demolitions, land seizures, and the unlawful transfer of Syrians to Israel.

“Israel’s military forces operating in Syria should not have a free hand to seize homes, demolish them, and drive families out,” said Hiba Zayadin, HRW’s senior Syria researcher. The organization added that at least eight Syrians detained since December 2024—including one arrested earlier as a 17-year-old in April 2024—were transferred to Israel and remain held incommunicado without charge.

According to HRW, satellite imagery shows new Israeli military installations near al-Hamidiya and Jubata al-Khashab beginning in January 2025, while demolitions in al-Hamidiya on June 16 displaced eight families. HRW also referenced a June 12 raid in Beit Jinn that Israeli authorities described as an operation against Hamas suspects, who were transferred to Israel for interrogation—an action HRW argues violates the laws of war.

The organization urged governments to pursue accountability measures, including universal-jurisdiction cases and support for proceedings at the International Criminal Court, and to suspend military support to Israel as long as abuses continue.

