Yemeni forces target Houthis in Al-Dhalea

Shafaq News- Sanaa/ Aden

Forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government carried out a drone attack on Houthi gatherings in Al-Dhalea province on Wednesday and intercepted four Houthi drones north of Marib, according to Arab media citing the Yemeni military.

The strike targeted gatherings west of Qaatabah, killing an unspecified number of Houthi fighters.

Houthi-run media, meanwhile, reported Saudi artillery shelling in several areas of Al-Dhahir, a Yemeni border district adjoining Saudi Arabia, without providing further details.

Yemen's Houthi (Ansarallah) movement on Tuesday claimed responsibility for ballistic missile and drone attacks on Saudi military concentrations, weapons depots, and command centers in Marib province, confirming “dozens of deaths and injuries.”

The same day, Yemen’s internationally recognized government Coast Guard reported that six people were killed and 10 wounded when Houthi missiles struck the commercial vessel Tihama in the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, a strategic waterway connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Houthi military media acknowledged targeting a vessel in the strait, noting that it was carrying Saudi military equipment, while Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar confirmed that three Pakistani nationals were killed in an attack on a commercial vessel in the Red Sea, describing Houthi actions as a serious threat to navigation, maritime security, and shipping traffic.