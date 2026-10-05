Yemeni Armed Forces hit 1,100+ Houthi targets

Yemeni Armed Forces hit 1,100+ Houthi targets
2026-10-05T07:01:21+00:00

Shafaq News- Sanaa

The Armed Forces of Yemen's internationally recognized government carried out 1,122 strikes against Houthi (Ansarallah) positions, killing or incapacitating 1,747 members of the group, Colonel Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili, the Forces' spokesman, said on Monday.

Al-Nuzaili described the operations as part of the "Battle for Liberation," launched to restore state institutions and establish national sovereignty across the country.

The strikes took place across several fronts in Saada, al-Jawf and Taiz, as well as along Yemen's western coast. They targeted artillery and rocket-launching positions, defensive fortifications, supply and approach routes, reinforcement lines, troop concentrations, and command and control centers.

Warplanes, drones, artillery, missiles, rocket launchers, and snipers were deployed during the operations, he added.

The military also reported that 364 vehicles and pieces of equipment, including military transport and supply assets, were destroyed or damaged.

On Sunday, Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi announced the start of military operations to retake remaining Houthi-held territory, stressing that the campaign was not directed against residents of Sanaa, Saada, or other provinces.

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