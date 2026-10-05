Shafaq News- Sanaa

The Armed Forces of Yemen's internationally recognized government carried out 1,122 strikes against Houthi (Ansarallah) positions, killing or incapacitating 1,747 members of the group, Colonel Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili, the Forces' spokesman, said on Monday.

Al-Nuzaili described the operations as part of the "Battle for Liberation," launched to restore state institutions and establish national sovereignty across the country.

تنفيذاً لتوجيهات القيادة السياسية وإعلان القوات المسلحة بدء معركة التحرير واستكمال استعادة مؤسسات الدولة وإنهاء الانقلاب الحوثي، تواصل قواتنا المسلحة عملياتها العسكرية على مختلف محاور وجبهات القتال وفق الخطط المعتمدة. وقد نفّذت قواتنا المسلحة (1122) عملية استهداف دقيقة ضد مرابض المدفعية والراجمات، والتحصينات الدفاعية، وطرق الاقتراب والدفع، وخطوط ووسائل الإمداد، والتعزيزات والتحشيدات القتالية،وهيئات حاكمة، ومراكز القيادة والسيطرة التابعة لمليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية، في كل من: محاور وجبهات صعده والجوف وتعز والساحل. وتنوعت عمليات الاستهداف بين الطيران الحربي والطيران المسيّر والمدفعية والصواريخ والراجمات والقناصة، وأسفرت، وفق الحصيلة الميدانية، عن تحييد (1747) من عناصر المليشيا، وتدمير وإعطاب (364) آلية ومعدة ووسائل نقل وإمداد عسكرية. وتواصل قواتنا المسلحة تنفيذ مهامها بثبات واقتدار، في معركة التحرير واستعادة أراضي الدولة ومؤسساتها وبسط سيادتها الوطنية، وتحقيق المهام الموكلة إليها. — الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@spokespersonyem) October 5, 2026

The strikes took place across several fronts in Saada, al-Jawf and Taiz, as well as along Yemen's western coast. They targeted artillery and rocket-launching positions, defensive fortifications, supply and approach routes, reinforcement lines, troop concentrations, and command and control centers.

Warplanes, drones, artillery, missiles, rocket launchers, and snipers were deployed during the operations, he added.

The military also reported that 364 vehicles and pieces of equipment, including military transport and supply assets, were destroyed or damaged.

On Sunday, Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi announced the start of military operations to retake remaining Houthi-held territory, stressing that the campaign was not directed against residents of Sanaa, Saada, or other provinces.