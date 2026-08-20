Yemeni military hits 80+ Houthi positions in 24 hours
2026-08-20T13:25:12+00:00
Shafaq News- Sanaa
Forces affiliated with Yemen’s internationally recognized government carried out 81 military operations against Houthi (Ansarallah) positions over the past 24 hours, military spokesman Gen. Majid Abdullah Al-Nuzaili said on Thursday.
Al-Nuzaili said the operations are a response to Houthi attacks on commercial vessels and civilian facilities, saying they targeted military equipment, weapons positions and troop gatherings and caused casualties and material losses.
August 20, 2026