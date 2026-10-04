Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities arrested those involved in an incident involving the US flag during a Sovereignty Day parade in Baghdad, spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Sabah Al-Numaan said on Sunday.

Al-Numaan said the arrests were carried out on the orders of Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Ali Al-Zaidi, adding that anyone found responsible would face legal action in accordance with Iraqi law and diplomatic norms.

“The government affirms that respecting the symbols of friendly states and accredited diplomatic missions in Iraq is a legal and diplomatic obligation, and that any violation or offense in this regard will be subject to legal accountability,” Al-Numaan said.

Footage circulated online showed vehicles, including military-style vehicles, driving over US and Israeli flags placed on the road during the parade.

Earlier on Sunday, Al-Zaidi ordered an investigative committee to examine the circumstances of the incident and submit its findings.