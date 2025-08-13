Kirkuk court frees pair held over US flag display

Kirkuk court frees pair held over US flag display
2025-08-13T15:06:16+00:00

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Judicial authorities have released two young men who were detained for displaying US flags on their cars in Kirkuk, northern Iraq, a source reported on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News that the release decision followed legal procedures and questioning, though the motives behind the incident — which sparked wide debate — remain unclear.

