Kirkuk court frees pair held over US flag display
Shafaq News – Kirkuk
Judicial authorities have released two young men who were detained for displaying US flags on their cars in Kirkuk, northern Iraq, a source reported on Wednesday.
The source told Shafaq News that the release decision followed legal procedures and questioning, though the motives behind the incident — which sparked wide debate — remain unclear.
نزار الفارس يصور عجلتين "جارجر" و"أوباما" ترفعان العلم الأمريكي في كركوك واعتبرها استفزاز وطالب بإعتقال صاحبي المركبتين، وفعلا استجاب قائد شرطة كركوك وتم القبض عليهما،📌ماذا عن العلم الإيراني يانزار الفاسد والذي رفعه الاطفال والشيوخ من ذيول ايران في بغداد وديالي وكربلاء؟ 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zmfoxfzeOx— _. suhair Al_jumaili (@75suhair) August 8, 2025