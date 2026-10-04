Shafaq News- Ankara

Turkish security forces arrested 51 suspected ISIS members in coordinated operations across 16 provinces, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

The raids were carried out by provincial gendarmerie commands in coordination with the Gendarmerie General Command’s Counter-Terrorism Department and public prosecutors.

The ministry said the suspects were accused of ISIS membership, financing the group through affiliated individuals and so-called aid organizations, and spreading its propaganda on social media.

The operations covered Adana, Adiyaman, Balikesir, Bursa, Diyarbakir, Duzce, Edirne, Gaziantep, Igdir, Kayseri, Mardin, Mersin, Nevsehir, Sinop, Sanliurfa and Zonguldak.

The ministry said operations targeting ISIS activities and financing networks would continue. It did not disclose the suspects’ nationalities or report any weapons, explosives or cash seizures in the latest raids.

On Sept. 25, Turkish authorities arrested 83 suspected ISIS members in operations across 28 provinces and seized organizational documents and digital material.

Four days later, Istanbul police detained six suspects over alleged financial transfers to ISIS-linked individuals, seizing $13,000, digital material and organizational documents.