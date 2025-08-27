Yemen’s Houthis strike Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport
Shafaq News – Sanaa
Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansarallah) said on Wednesday it launched a “Palestine 2” hypersonic ballistic missile at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, claiming the strike bypassed Israeli defenses and forced the suspension of air traffic.
In a statement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree described the attack as part of the group’s campaign to support Palestinians in Gaza, where the Israeli war has left over 62,000 people dead and more than 157,000 wounded since October 7, 2023, framing it as “retaliation for the genocide and starvation crimes by Israel.”
Saree said the missile strike sent “millions of Zionists” into shelters and vowed further operations until the blockade and offensive on Gaza end.
بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عملية عسكرية استهدفت مطار اللد في يافا المحتلة وذلك بصاروخ باليستي فرط صوتي نوع "فلسطين2" - 27 أغسطس 2025م pic.twitter.com/FaR0Zwcpeq— العميد يحيى سريع (@army21yemen) August 27, 2025