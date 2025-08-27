Yemen’s Houthis strike Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansarallah) said on Wednesday it launched a “Palestine 2” hypersonic ballistic missile at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, claiming the strike bypassed Israeli defenses and forced the suspension of air traffic.

In a statement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree described the attack as part of the group’s campaign to support Palestinians in Gaza, where the Israeli war has left over 62,000 people dead and more than 157,000 wounded since October 7, 2023, framing it as “retaliation for the genocide and starvation crimes by Israel.”

Saree said the missile strike sent “millions of Zionists” into shelters and vowed further operations until the blockade and offensive on Gaza end.