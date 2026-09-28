Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemeni forces aligned with the internationally recognized government said on Monday they carried out 356 strikes against Houthi military positions and reinforcements over the previous 24 hours.

Military spokesperson Majid Abdullah al-Nazli said field estimates showed that 476 Houthi fighters were killed or wounded, adding that the attacks destroyed or damaged command and control centers, weapons depots, field artillery, military vehicles and other equipment.

🟥 متحدث القوات المسلحة:♦️ الطيران الحربي السعودي شن خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية 38 غارة جوية وصاروخية على محافظات تعز وصعدة وحجة♦️ الغارات السعودية نفذتها طائرات F-15 وتايفون انطلقت من قاعدتي خميس مشيط والطائف، فيما استهدف القصف الصاروخي المحافظات من نجران وجيزان♦️ الغارات… pic.twitter.com/H9g2H3kajK — قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) September 28, 2026

Meanwhile, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said Saudi forces carried out 38 airstrikes and missile attacks over the same 24-hour period.

“Missile attacks were also launched from Najran and Jizan toward Taiz, Saada and Hajjah provinces, claiming that civilians, including women and children, were killed or wounded,” he said.