Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s top state leaders on Monday backed a government request to exempt Najaf International Airport from US measures affecting Iranian airlines and said decisions on war, peace and weapons must remain with the state.

President Nizar Amedi met Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi, Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi and Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zidan at Baghdad Palace, the presidency said.

الرئاسات تعقد اجتماعاً في قصر بغداد لبحث الأوضاع العامة في البلاد والمنطقةدعم مطلب الحكومة العراقية في استثناء مطار النجف من إجراءات وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية بشأن رحلات شركات الطيران الإيرانية إلى مطارات دول المنطقة. pic.twitter.com/UcZtWvXIGL — رئاسة جمهورية العراق (@IraqiPresidency) September 28, 2026

The four officials supported Baghdad’s request for Najaf Airport to be exempted from US Treasury measures affecting Iranian airline flights to regional airports.

Najaf suspended all flights to and from Iran on September 25 until further notice. Iraqi officials have since been seeking an exemption from Washington to restore civilian travel, including for religious visits, medical treatment and education.

On weapons, the leaders said decisions on war and peace must remain with the state and that arms should be held only by state institutions. They said weapons outside state control should be addressed according to a government timetable.

Al-Zaidi has set June 2027 as the target for completing a phased process to bring armed factions’ weapons under state control, beginning with an initial 90-day period before weapons handovers.

Read more: Iraq's disarmament deadline pits Baghdad against Iran-aligned factions