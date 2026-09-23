Shafaq News- Najaf

Flights between Najaf International Airport and Iran are continuing as scheduled, with no suspension ordered so far, airport spokesperson Muthanna Al-Talqani told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

He said the airport would comply with any instructions issued by the Iraqi government regarding flights to Iran, but no order to suspend services had been received from Baghdad, Najaf authorities or Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority.

The statement comes amid growing uncertainty over Iranian international flights after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington’s latest sanctions would effectively halt Iranian airlines’ overseas operations from September 23.

Iranian aviation authorities said on Tuesday that Iranian flights to Baghdad and Muscat would be suspended, while discussions were underway to redirect Baghdad-bound services to Najaf International Airport.

The development followed an earlier Iranian notification to Iraqi authorities that Tehran might temporarily stop receiving inbound flights from other countries.