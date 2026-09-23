Shafaq News- New York

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in New York on Wednesday to attend the 81st UN General Assembly, as Tehran outlined conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Habibollah Abbasi, director-general of public relations at the Iranian president’s office, said Pezeshkian would address the General Assembly and hold meetings with several heads of state and other officials attending the gathering.

His schedule also includes meetings with Iranians living in the United States, as well as American figures and representatives of research institutions, Abbasi said.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in New York that restoring maritime security in the region required the United States to end “destabilizing actions” and “economic terrorism.”

During a meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Araghchi described insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz and disruption to maritime traffic as a “direct result” of what he called aggressive actions by the United States and Israel.

He also called on countries, particularly European states, to end support for Israel, accusing it of continuing “genocide” against Palestinians and violations of international law, as well as attacks on Lebanon and other countries in the region.

Iranian state media reported on Tuesday that Araghchi met US special envoy Steve Witkoff on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and conveyed Tehran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Iran’s state broadcaster, those conditions include the immediate lifting of the US naval blockade, the release of frozen Iranian assets and an end to the war on the “resistance fronts.”